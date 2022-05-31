Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 40 cents to $114.67 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $1.17 to $122.84 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 6 cents to $4.08 a gallon. June heating oil rose 9 cents to $4.09 a gallon. July natural gas fell 58 cents to $8.15 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $8.90 to $1,848.40 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 41 cents to $21.69 an ounce and July copper fell 1 cent to $4.30 a pound.
The dollar rose to 128.65 Japanese yen from 127.53 yen. The euro fell to $1.0737 from $1.0785.
Nation
Contracts expired, union to picket Atlantic City's Tropicana
Unable to reach new contracts with the Atlantic City casinos, the city's main casino workers union will begin picketing outside one of them Wednesday.
Nation
Cyber agency: Voting software vulnerable in some states
Electronic voting machines from a leading vendor used in at least 16 states have software vulnerabilities that leave them susceptible to hacking if unaddressed, the nation's leading cybersecurity agency says in an advisory sent to state election officials.
Sports
John Wroblewski takes over as US women's hockey head coach
John Wroblewski was named the head coach of the U.S. national women's hockey team on Tuesday after recent success guiding the men's development program.
Business
Unilever, DexCom rise; Gold Fields, LivePerson fall
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Business
Apartment construction tripled in the Twin Cities during May
Rental construction soared while single-family construction fell, according to a monthly building permit report.