Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 98 cents to $115.07 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $2.03 to $119.43 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 14 cents to $4.02 a gallon. June heating oil rose 3 cents to $4 a gallon. July natural gas fell 17 cents to $8.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $3.40 to $1,857.30 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 16 cents to $22.10 an ounce and July copper rose 5 cents to $4.31 a pound.

The dollar fell to 127.10 Japanese yen from 127.19 yen. The euro rose to $1.0733 from $1.0720.