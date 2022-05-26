Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $3.76 to $114.09 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $3.37 to $117.40 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 5 cents to $3.88 a gallon. June heating oil rose 10 cents to $3.97 a gallon. June natural gas fell 6 cents to $8.91 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $1.30 to $1,847.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 10 cents to $21.97 an ounce and July copper rose 1 cent to $4.26 a pound.
The dollar fell to 127.19 Japanese yen from 127.32 yen. The euro rose to $1.0720 from $1.0688.
Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis
Moscow pressed the West on Thursday to lift sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine, seeking to shift the blame for a growing food crisis that has been worsened by Kyiv's inability to ship millions of tons of grain and other agricultural products due to the conflict.
Business
Germany: G-7 nations can lead the way on ending coal use
Germany's energy and climate minister said Thursday that the Group of Seven wealthy nations can lead the way on ending the use of coal, a heavily polluting fossil fuel that's responsible for a fifth of global greenhouse gas emissions caused by humans.
Nation
Alabama man ordered to pay $12M, serve 15 years for fraud
An Alabama man who pleaded guilty to using bank fraud to live an opulent lifestyle that included a private jet and luxury cars like Ferraris and Lamborghinis was sentenced to 15 years in prison and ordered to pay $12 million in restitution, prosecutors said Thursday.
Business
Stocks rise broadly on gains from retailers including Macy's
Stocks rose broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors cheered a strong set of quarterly results from Macy's and other retailers.
Business
U.S. judge cuts $55 million 3M combat-earplug verdict by over half
The judge said Colorado's cap on awards applied to part of the award.