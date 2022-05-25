Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 56 cents to $110.33 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 47 cents to $114.03 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 2 cents to $3.83 a gallon. June heating oil rose 9 cents to $3.87 a gallon. June natural gas rose 17 cents to $8.97 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $19.10 to $1,846.30 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 19 cents to $21.87 an ounce and July copper fell 6 cents to $4.25 a pound.
The dollar rose to 127.32 Japanese yen from 126.82 yen. The euro fell to $1.0688 from $1.0725.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Sports
Carlos Alcaraz saves match point to remain in French Open
This was the sort of point in the sort of contest that, if 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz eventually reaches the heights so many believe he will, the lucky folks on hand at Court Simonne Mathieu on Wednesday night just might regale dinner guests for years with tales that begin, "We were there when ... ."
World
China wants 10 Pacific nations to endorse sweeping agreement
China wants 10 small Pacific nations to endorse a sweeping agreement covering everything from security to fisheries in what one leader warns is a "game-changing" bid by Beijing to wrest control of the region.
Nation
Florida passes condominium safety bill in wake of Surfside
Florida would require statewide recertification of condominiums over three stories tall under a bill sent Wednesday to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis by lawmakers, their legislation a response to the Surfside building collapse that killed 98 people.
Nation
Jill Biden, Murthy welcome 2nd mass delivery of baby formula
Jill Biden and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy welcomed the delivery Wednesday of a second shipment of tens of thousands of pounds of baby formula that the Biden administration is importing from Europe to ease critical supply shortages in the U.S.
Business
Stocks climb as Fed minutes show determination on rates
Stocks ended broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting signaled the central bank intends to move "expeditiously" to raise interest rates back to more neutral levels in its fight to tame inflation.