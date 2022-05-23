Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 1 cent to $110.29 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 87 cents to $113.42 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 4 cents to $3.80 a gallon. June heating oil rose 3 cents to $3.77 a gallon. June natural gas rose 66 cents to $8.74 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $5.70 to $1,847.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 5 cents to $21.72 an ounce and July copper rose 7 cents to $4.35 a pound.
The dollar rose to 127.90 Japanese yen from 127.83 yen. The euro rose to $1.0693 from $1.0546.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink The Twins are back home tonight: The best (and worst) things our food writers ate at Target Field
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink The Twins are back home tonight: The best (and worst) things our food writers ate at Target Field
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink The Twins are back home tonight: The best (and worst) things our food writers ate at Target Field
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink The Twins are back home tonight: The best (and worst) things our food writers ate at Target Field
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Nation
Marine base lockdown caused by inadvertent weapon discharge
An accidental discharge of a weapon put a U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert on lockdown for several hours Monday, a base statement said.
Business
Video game workers create first union at big U.S. game maker
Video game workers at a division of game publisher Activision Blizzard have voted to unionize, creating the first labor union at a large U.S. video game company.
Business
Wall Street ends higher following 7 straight weeks of losses
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Monday following seven weeks of declines that nearly ended the bull market that began in March 2020. The S&P 500 rose 1.9%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2% and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%. Banks and technology stocks made some of the strongest gains. Concerns about inflation have been weighing on the market and have kept major indexes in a slump recently. The S&P 500 is coming off its longest weekly losing streak since the dot-com bubble was deflating in 2001. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set mortgage rates, rose to 2.86%.
World
Brazil president announces carbon market, thin on details
Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has signed a decree that he says will create a national carbon market to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Brazil ranks sixth in the world for climate pollution, according to Climate Watch .
Nation
Ethics panel opens investigation into GOP's Madison Cawthorn
The House Ethics Committee is investigating allegations that Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn had a conflict of interest in a cryptocurrency he promoted and engaged in an improper relationship with a member of his staff, the panel said Monday.