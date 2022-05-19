Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $2.62 to $112.21 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $2.93 to $112.04 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 11 cents to $3.83 a gallon. June heating oil rose 12 cents to $3.79 a gallon. June natural gas fell 6 cents to $8.31 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $25.30 to $1,841.20 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 37 cents to $21.91 an ounce and July copper rose 10 cents to $4.28 a pound.
The dollar fell to 127.74 Japanese yen from 128.11 yen. The euro rose to $1.0598 from $1.0474.
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Jury awards $111M to college student after care at St. Cloud Hospital left leg permanently damaged
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Jury awards $111M to college student after care at St. Cloud Hospital left leg permanently damaged
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Jury awards $111M to college student after care at St. Cloud Hospital left leg permanently damaged
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Jury awards $111M to college student after care at St. Cloud Hospital left leg permanently damaged
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Jury awards $111M to college student after care at St. Cloud Hospital left leg permanently damaged
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Jury awards $111M to college student after care at St. Cloud Hospital left leg permanently damaged
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week
The head of the Food and Drug Administration told lawmakers Thursday that a shuttered baby formula factory could be up and running as soon as next week, though he sidestepped questions about whether his agency should have intervened earlier to address problems at the plant that triggered the national shortage.
Politics
Judge gives Wisconsin GOP leader chance to avoid contempt
A judge on Thursday said the investigator hired by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to look into the 2020 election appears to have "gone rogue" and "run amok" in refusing to comply with the state's open records law.
Sports
'We're done': A&M's Fisher fires back at 'narcissist' Saban
The Southeastern Conference spring meetings will be held in person for the time since 2019 in a little less than two weeks.
Business
Stocks waver on Wall Street, hover close to bear market
Stocks wavered in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as persistently high inflation continues to weigh on the economy and keeps major indexes mired in a deep slump.
Business
20 years after spate of hospital deaths, ex-worker accused
an alarming increase in sudden cardiac arrest events for a hospital that historically averaged one of them a year, according to a police investigator.