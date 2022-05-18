Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $2.81 to $109.59 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for July delivery fell $2.82 to $109.11 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 22 cents to $3.72 a gallon. June heating oil fell 13 cents to $3.67 a gallon. June natural gas rose 7 cents to $8.37 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $3 to $1,815.90 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 21 cents to $21.54 an ounce and July copper fell 6 cents to $4.18 a pound.
The dollar fell to 128.11 Japanese yen from 129.42 yen. The euro fell to $1.0474 from $1.0543.
