Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $1.80 to $112.40 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery fell $2.31 to $111.93 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 8 cents to $3.94 a gallon. June heating oil fell 11 cents to $3.80 a gallon. June natural gas rose 34 cents to $8.30 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $4.90 to $1,818.90 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 20 cents to $21.75 an ounce and July copper rose 5 cents to $4.24 a pound.
The dollar rose to 129.42 Japanese yen from 129.12 yen. The euro rose to $1.0543 from $1.0436.
Sports
State Dept pushing to see Griner; NBA Commissioner weighs in
The State Department said Tuesday that it still pushing to have regular contact with WNBA star Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury, who has been detained in Russia for nearly three months.
Business
Flight attendants' union supports Frontier-Spirit merger
The largest union for U.S. flight attendants threw its support Tuesday behind Frontier Airlines' proposal to buy Spirit Airlines after it reached a deal with Frontier on how to combine cabin crews at the two carriers.
Business
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Ukrainian guerrilla fighters reportedly have killed several high-ranking Russian officers in the southern city of Melitopol, the regional administration said on Telegram.
Politics
In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says 'evil will not win'
President Joe Biden mourned with Buffalo's grieving families on Tuesday, then exhorted the nation to reject what he angrily labeled the poison of white supremacy. He said the nation must "reject the lie" of the racist "replacement theory" espoused by the shooter who killed 10 Black people in Buffalo.
World
Mariupol fighters in Russian hands; both sides claim wins
Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters, including wounded men carried out on stretchers, left the vast steel plant in Mariupol where they mounted a dogged last stand and turned themselves over to Russian hands, signaling the beginning of the end of a siege that became a symbol of Ukraine's resistance to Moscow's invasion.