Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 42 cents to $106.13 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for July delivery fell 6 cents to $107.45 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 10 cents to $3.79 a gallon. June heating oil fell 3 cents to $3.92 a gallon. June natural gas rose 10 cents to $7.74 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $29.10 to $1,824.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 81 cents to $20.77 an ounce and July copper fell 11 cents to $4.10 a pound.
The dollar fell to 128.11 Japanese yen from 129.77 yen. The euro fell to $1.0371 from $1.0531.
