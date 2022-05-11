Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $5.95 to $105.71 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $5.05 to $107.51 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 15 cents to $3.69 a gallon. June heating oil rose 2 cents to $3.95 a gallon. June natural gas rose 25 cents to $7.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $12.70 to $1,853.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 16 cents to $21.58 an ounce and July copper rose 6 cents to $4.21 a pound.
The dollar fell to 129.77 Japanese yen from 130.42 yen. The euro held steady at $1.0531.
