Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $3.33 to $99.76 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery fell $3.48 to $102.46 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 10 cents to $3.54 a gallon. June heating oil rose 10 cents to $3.93 a gallon. June natural gas rose 36 cents to $7.39 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $17.60 to $1,841 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 40 cents to $21.42 an ounce and July copper fell 4 cents to $4.15 a pound.
The dollar rose to 130.42 Japanese yen from 130.32 yen. The euro fell to $1.0531 from $1.0566.
Politics
Biden pushes 'ultra-MAGA' label on GOP as he defends record
President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned voters unhappy with soaring inflation and his stalled domestic agenda against turning power over to "ultra-MAGA" Republicans in the midterm elections as he increasingly tries to cast former President Donald Trump and his adherents as a political foil.
Nation
Man charged with killing mother at sea to inherit estate
A man found floating on a raft off the coast of Rhode Island in 2016 after his boat sank was charged in an indictment unsealed Tuesday with killing his mother at sea to inherit the family's estate.
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
Stocks ended mixed on Wall Street Tuesday after a rally in technology companies helped reverse most of an early slide.
Business
Sysco, Simon Property rise; Peloton, Dentsply fall
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Politics
Live updates | UN chief meets Ukrainian refugees in Moldova
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres met with refugees from war-torn Ukraine in Moldova on Tuesday, saying after that "it is impossible to meet refugees and not be deeply moved by their stories."