Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $6.68 to $103.09 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for July delivery fell $6.45 to $105.94 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 12 cents to $3.64 a gallon. June heating oil fell 12 cents to $3.83 a gallon. June natural gas fell $1.01 to $7.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $24.20 to $1,858.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 55 cents to $21.82 an ounce and July copper fell 8 cents to $4.19 a pound.
The dollar fell to 130.32 Japanese yen from 130.59 yen. The euro rose to $1.0566 from $1.0546.
Eleven months after the NCAA lifted most of its restrictions against athletes cashing in on their fame, college sports leaders are trying to send a warning to schools and boosters it believes have crossed a line: There are still rules here and they will be enforced.
Iran's president said Monday the country is exporting twice as much oil as when he took office in August, despite heavy sanctions on oil exports imposed by the U.S.
The Miami Herald received the breaking news Pulitzer for its coverage of the June 24, 2021, collapse of a 12-story oceanfront condominium tower in Surfside, Florida.
Joshua Cohen's "The Netanyahus," a comic and rigorous campus novel based on the true story of the father of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeking a job in academia, has won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction.
Pale and drawn, the last civilians sheltering in bunkers beneath a sprawling steel mill in the decimated Ukrainian port city of Mariupol arrived late Sunday night in Zaporizhzhia, the first major Ukrainian city beyond the frontlines.