Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $1.51 to $109.77 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $1.49 to $112.39 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 10 cents to $3.76 a gallon. June heating oil fell 9 cents to $3.95 a gallon. June natural gas fell 74 cents to $8.04 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $7.10 to $1,882.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 7 cents to $22.37 an ounce and July copper fell 2 cents to $4.27 a pound.
The dollar rose to 130.59 Japanese yen from 130.40 yen. The euro rose to $1.0546 from $1.0519.
