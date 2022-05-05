Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 45 cents to $108.26 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 76 cents to $110.90 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 1 cent to $3.66 a gallon. June heating oil fell 16 cents to $4.04 a gallon. June natural gas rose 37 cents to $8.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $6.90 to $1,875.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 4 cents to $22.44 an ounce and July copper fell 5 cents to $4.29 a pound.
The dollar rose to 130.40 Japanese yen from 128.87 yen. The euro fell to $1.0519 from $1.0613.
World
UN chief urges end to senseless and ruthless war in Ukraine
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the world to unite and end the war in Ukraine on Thursday, calling it senseless, ruthless and "limitless in its potential for global harm." The top U.N. human rights official said even a one-day cease-fire would prevent dozens of civilian deaths and injuries and allow several thousand others to flee Russian attacks.
World
'Seemed like goodbye': Mariupol defenders make their stand
Ukrainian fighters in the tunnels underneath Mariupol's pulverized steel plant held out against Russian troops Thursday in an increasingly desperate and perhaps doomed effort to deny Moscow what would be its biggest success of the war yet: the full capture of the strategic port city.
Sports
Panarin, Vatrano help Rangers beat Penguins 5-2 in Game 2
Artemi Panarin and Frank Vatrano each had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 in Game 2 on Thursday night to even the best-of-seven first-round series.
Sports
Stefan Wilson hired to drive 33rd car at Indianapolis 500
British driver Stefan Wilson spent an entire year searching for a spot in this year's Indianapolis 500 field.
Business
Former tribal leader convicted in casino bribery case
A former leader of a Massachusetts Native American tribe was convicted Thursday of bribery and extortion charges related to the tribe's long-planned casino project, federal prosecutors said.