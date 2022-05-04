Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $5.40 to $107.81 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $5.17 to $110.14 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 15 cents to $3.65 a gallon. June heating oil rose 12 cents to $4.20 a gallon. June natural gas rose 47 cents to $8.42 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $1.80 to $1,868.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 27 cents to $22.40 an ounce and July copper rose 6 cents to $4.34 a pound.

The dollar fell to 128.87 Japanese yen from 130.18 yen. The euro rose to $1.0613 from $1.0525.