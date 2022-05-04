Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $5.40 to $107.81 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $5.17 to $110.14 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 15 cents to $3.65 a gallon. June heating oil rose 12 cents to $4.20 a gallon. June natural gas rose 47 cents to $8.42 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $1.80 to $1,868.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 27 cents to $22.40 an ounce and July copper rose 6 cents to $4.34 a pound.
The dollar fell to 128.87 Japanese yen from 130.18 yen. The euro rose to $1.0613 from $1.0525.
Ukraine: Russia using 'missile terrorism' in wide attacks
Complaining that the West is "stuffing Ukraine with weapons," Russia bombarded railroad stations and other supply-line targets across the country, as the European Union moved to further punish Moscow for the war Wednesday by proposing a ban on oil imports.
'Corrupt to core' Caribbean premier gets bond in drug case
The premier of the British Virgin Islands, whom U.S. prosecutors described as "corrupt to the core," was given a $500,000 bond that could see him released from prison as he awaits trial on charges tied to a U.S. narcotics sting.
Prosecutors charge 3 with murder in Sacramento mass shooting
Three alleged gang members were charged with murder Tuesday in the slayings of three women fatally shot in a gunbattle that rocked California's capital city a month ago.
California moves to embrace cryptocurrency and regulate it
California, which has a economy larger than all but four countries and where much of the world's technological innovation is born, on Wednesday became the first state to formally begin examining how to broadly adapt to cryptocurrency and related innovations.
Ellison, attorneys general call on Biden to end student loan debt
Their request comes just a week after the president announced he is "taking a hard look" at canceling some federal student loan debt.