Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 67 cents to $104.69 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $1.75 to $109.34 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 3 cents to $3.47 a gallon. May heating oil fell 36 cents to $4.78 a gallon. June natural gas rose 35 cents to $7.24 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $20.40 to $1,911.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 9 cents to $23.09 an ounce and July copper fell 2 cents to $4.41 a pound.
The dollar fell to 129.46 Japanese yen from 130.91 yen. The euro rose to $1.0567 from $1.0504.
Funeral for NYC firefighter: He 'died doing what he loved'
A New York City firefighter killed while battling a Brooklyn house fire was a selfless hero and fun-loving prankster who overcame childhood health obstacles to follow his father into the department, earning the nickname "golden child" at his firehouse because he seemingly did no wrong, mourners said Friday.
Minnesota lawmakers finish deal on unemployment, bonuses
The Minnesota Legislature pushed through a bill Friday to give bonuses to workers who were on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic and to replenish the state's unemployment insurance trust fund following months of negotiations.
An algorithm that screens for child neglect raises concerns
Inside a cavernous stone fortress in downtown Pittsburgh, attorney Robin Frank defends parents at one of their lowest points – when they risk losing their children.
Correction: Russia-Ukraine-War-Biden story
In a story published April 28, 2022, about the costs of war, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the U.S. has spent about $2.2 trillion on the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq since Sept. 11, 2001, according to Brown University's Costs of War Project. The correct costs, according to Brown Costs of War, are an estimated nearly $2 trillion for Iraq, and another $2.3 trillion for Afghanistan. The costs of the post-9/11 wars in total for Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere are over $8 trillion.
Report critical of ex-leader at veterans home torn by COVID
The leader of a veterans' care center in Massachusetts where 76 veterans died after contracting the coronavirus in the spring of 2020 lacked both the leadership skills and the temperament to run such a facility when he was hired in 2016, according to a blistering state Inspector General's report released Friday.