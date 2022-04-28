Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $3.34 to $105.36 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $2.27 to $107.59 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 4 cents to $3.50 a gallon. May heating oil rose 47 cents to $5.14 a gallon. June natural gas fell 45 cents to $6.89 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $5.50 to $1,891.30 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 33 cents to $23.18 an ounce and July copper fell 5 cents to $4.43 a pound.
The dollar rose to 130.91 Japanese yen from 128.35 yen. The euro fell to $1.0504 from $1.0562.
