Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $3.16 to $101.70 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $2.67 to $104.99 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 10 cents to $3.34 a gallon. May heating oil rose 38 cents to $4.47 a gallon. May natural gas rose 18 cents to $6.85 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $8.10 to $1,904.10 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 13 cents to $23.54 an ounce and May copper fell 1 cent to $4.44 a pound.
The dollar fell to 127.59 Japanese yen from 128.02 yen. The euro fell to $1.0645 from $1.0709.
