Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 19 cents to $102.75 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for June delivery fell 45 cents to $106.80 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 3 cents to $3.28 a gallon. May heating oil rose 11 cents to $3.97 a gallon. May natural gas fell 24 cents to $6.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $3.40 to $1,955.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 12 cents to $25.27 an ounce and May copper fell 7 cents to $4.65 a pound.
The dollar fell to 127.80 Japanese yen from 128.77 yen. The euro rose to $1.0842 from $1.0790.
Macron attacks Le Pen over her links to Russia as vote looms
French President Emmanuel Macron strongly attacked his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen Wednesday over her ties to Russia, her suspicion of the European Union and her grasp of figures, in a no-holds-barred play for the votes he needs to win another 5-year term.
Business
Live updates | Zelenskyy praises allies' timely weapons aid
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the situation in Ukraine's east and south remains difficult with Russian troops pushing their attacks.
World
EXPLAINER: Why Mideast tensions are soaring yet again
Everyone worried this might happen.
Nation
Tennessee plans 1st COVID-19-era execution, more scheduled
Tennessee is set to execute its first inmate Thursday since the start of the pandemic, planning a lethal injection procedure that has become less common in the state than the electric chair in recent years.
World
Rocket fired at Israel from Gaza as Mideast tensions mount
A rocket was fired into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip late Wednesday, the Israeli military said, in the second such attack this week as Israeli-Palestinian tensions have soared over violence in Jerusalem.