Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $5.65 to $102.56 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $5.91 to $107.25 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 13 cents to $3.25 a gallon. May heating oil fell 3 cents to $3.86 a gallon. May natural gas fell 64 cents to $7.18 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $27.40 to $1,959 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 76 cents to $25.39 an ounce and May copper fell 8 cents to $4.72 a pound.
The dollar rose to 128.77 Japanese yen from 126.98 yen. The euro rose to $1.0790 from $1.0784.
Variety Yuen: How Matt Birk's rant against sex ed convinced me it absolutely belongs in elementary schools
Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east
Russia ratcheted up its battle for control of Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland Tuesday, assaulting cities and towns along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long in what both sides described as a new phase of the war.
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday as technology stocks rallied following a weak start.
LB coach Wallace now defendant in ex-Iowa players' lawsuit
Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace has been added as a defendant in lawsuit filed against the university and coaches by former football players who allege they faced discrimination and harassment because they are Black.
Flyers, subway riders shed masks: 'Feel free to burn them'
A pilot declared over the loudspeaker on a cross-country Delta Air Lines flight that passengers were no longer required to wear masks, eliciting cheers from the cabin and prompting some on board to immediately toss their face coverings onto their seats.
Finance heads urged to boost fight against food insecurity
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged world finance leaders Tuesday to "get concrete" as they look for ways to combat a looming crisis over food insecurity around the globe that Russia's war in Ukraine has made even worse.