Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $2.70 to $106.95 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $2.92 to $111.70 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 9 cents to $3.38 a gallon. May heating oil rose 13 cents to $3.85 a gallon. May natural gas rose 30 cents to $7.30 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $9.80 to $1,974.90 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 33 cents to $25.70 an ounce and May copper rose 1 cent to $4.72 a pound.
The dollar rose to 125.99 Japanese yen from 125.62 yen. The euro fell to $1.0831 from $1.0886.
World
As Russia loses warship, Zelenskyy hails Ukrainians' resolve
On a day that saw Moscow suffer a stinging symbolic defeat with the loss of its Black Sea fleet flagship, Ukraine's president hailed his people for their resolve since Russia invaded in February and for making "the most important decision of their life — to fight."
Business
Store owner to be returned to California in girl's shooting
A Southern California shoe store owner accused of shooting and wounding a 9-year-old girl when he opened fire at shoplifters agreed Thursday to be returned from Nevada to face charges in the case.
Politics
Man blaming Trump's 'orders' for riot actions found guilty
An Ohio man who claimed he was only "following presidential orders" from Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol was convicted by a jury that took less than three hours to reject his novel defense for obstructing Congress from certifying Joe Biden's presidential victory.
Nation
Texas moves to ease border gridlock over 'sense of urgency'
The logjam of trucks at the U.S.-Mexico border finally began breaking Thursday after nearly a week as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott eased off his latest dramatic action over immigration that has gridlocked some of the world's busiest trade ports and taken a mounting economic toll.
Business
Asian shares fall, trading muted with Good Friday holidays
Asian shares fell in muted trading as markets were closed for Good Friday and other holidays.