Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $2.23 to $98.26 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $2.20 to $102.78 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 9 cents to $3.13 a gallon. May heating oil rose 5 cents to $3.32 a gallon. May natural gas fell 8 cents to $6.28 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $7.80 to $1,945.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 9 cents to $24.82 an ounce and May copper rose 3 cents to $4.73 a pound.
The dollar rose to 124.37 Japanese yen from 123.97 yen. The euro rose to $1.0885 from $1.0879.
World
In France, a nail-biting election as Macron's rival surges
From the market stall outside Paris that she's run for 40 years, Yvette Robert can see first-hand how soaring prices are weighing on France's presidential election and turning the first round of voting on Sunday into a nail-biter for incumbent President Emmanuel Macron.
World
Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile kills 52 at station
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he wants a tough global response after a missile struck a train station packed with civilians trying to escape an imminent Russian offensive, killing at least 52 people.
Business
Live Updates | UK: Russian naval forces firing into Ukraine
Britain's Ministry of Defense says Russian naval forces are launching cruise missiles into Ukraine to support military operations in the eastern Donbas region and around the cities of Mariupol and Mykolaiv.
Sports
Manaea brilliant on mound, Padres top Diamondbacks 3-0
New Padres manager Bob Melvin had one of the best seats in the house to watch new San Diego starter Sean Manaea throw seven brilliant innings of no-hit baseball on Friday night.
Politics
Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress' partisan path
A milestone Supreme Court confirmation that endured a flawed process. The collapse of a bipartisan compromise for more pandemic funds. The departure of a stalwart of the dwindling band of moderate House Republicans.