Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 20 cents to $96.03 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for June delivery fell 49 cents to $100.58 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 1 cent to $3.04 a gallon. May heating oil fell 8 cents to $3.27 a gallon. May natural gas rose 33 cents to $6.36 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $14.70 to $1,937.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 28 cents to $24.74 an ounce and May copper fell 4 cents to $4.70 a pound.
The dollar rose to 123.97 Japanese yen from 123.78 yen. The euro fell to $1.0879 from $1.0900.
Warren Buffett buying spree goes on, HP soars on 11.5% stake
Shares of HP Inc. jumped nearly 15% Thursday after Warren Buffett's company snapped up more than 11% of the printer and computer maker over the past week in another uncharacteristic tech investment from the billionaire.
World
Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine asks for help
Russian troops retreating from this northern Ukrainian city left behind crushed buildings, streets littered with destroyed cars and residents in dire need of food and other aid — images that added fuel to Kyiv's calls Thursday for more Western help to halt Moscow's next offensive.
Business
Lawsuit: Boy's brain damaged by errant Angel Stadium throw
A 6-year-old boy suffered a fractured skull and brain damage when he was accidentally hit by a baseball thrown by a Los Angeles Angels player who was warming up before a game at the team's home stadium in 2019, according to a lawsuit announced Thursday that blames the injury on the team's negligence.
Business
Oregon sues COVID test company, millions of dollars pocketed
The state of Oregon sued an Illinois-based COVID-19 testing company on Thursday, saying its owners took millions of dollars in federal funds and insurance money for themselves and boasted about buying a mansion and expensive sports cars.
Business
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
President Joe Biden called the United Nations' vote Thursday to suspend Russia from the body's Human Rights Council "a meaningful step by the international community."