Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $1.32 to $101.96 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $89 cents to $106.64 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 4 cents to $3.16 a gallon. May heating oil fell 8 cents to $3.47 a gallon. May natural gas rose 32 cents $6.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $6.50 to $1,927.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 6 cents to $24.53 an ounce and May copper rose 2 cents to $4.80 a pound.
The dollar rose to 123.61 Japanese yen from 122.82 yen. The euro fell to $1.0905 from $1.0971.
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
The U.S. House overwhelmingly passed legislation Wednesday calling for a federal government report on evidence of war crimes committed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Nation
Texas takes new border action; ex-Trump officials want more
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday delivered new orders along the U.S.-Mexico border and promised more to come as former Trump administration officials press him to declare an "invasion" and give state troopers and National Guard members authority to turn back migrants.
Business
US electric-vehicle tax credits ending for new Toyota buyers
Toyota customers soon won't be able to get U.S. federal tax credits for buying electric or hybrid vehicles.
Nation
Denver suburb where Elijah McClain died ousts police chief
The Denver suburb where police officers and paramedics have been charged in the death of a Black man in 2019 ousted its reform-minded police chief Wednesday, faulting her management of a department at a time of rising crime and officer departures.
Nation
Naturopathic doctor admits selling fake COVID vaccine cards
A naturopathic doctor in Northern California on Wednesday pleaded guilty to selling fake COVID-19 immunization treatments and hundreds of fraudulent vaccination cards that made it seem like customers received Moderna vaccines, federal prosecutors said.