Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $4.01 to $103.28 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $3.14 to $107.53 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 5 cents to $3.20 a gallon. May heating oil rose 13 cents to $3.55 a gallon. May natural gas fell 1 cent $5.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $10.30 to $1,934 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 6 cents to $24.59 an ounce and May copper rose 9 cents to $4.78 a pound.
The dollar rose to 122.82 Japanese yen from 122.62 yen. The euro fell to $1.0971 from $1.1039.
World
China's security deal with Solomons raises alarm in Pacific
A security alliance between China and the Solomon Islands has sent shudders throughout the South Pacific, with many worried it could set off a large-scale military buildup or that Western animosity to the deal could play into China's hands.
Business
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
The U.S. House overwhelmingly passed legislation Wednesday calling for a federal government report on evidence of war crimes committed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Politics
Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe
Former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino were held in contempt of Congress on Wednesday for their monthlong refusal to comply with subpoenas rendered by the House committee's investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Second MDE official defends oversight of meals program: 'Our risk activities worked'
CFO says department doesn't have investigative authority but reported concerns early to federal authorities and stopped payments to meal providers before a judge ordered payments to resume.
Nation
Closing arguments begin in Boy Scouts bankruptcy case
Following a three-week trial, a Delaware judge began hearing closing arguments Wednesday in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case.