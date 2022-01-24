Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.83 to $83.31 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for March delivery fell $1.62 to $86.27 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 4 cents to $2.40 a gallon. February heating oil fell 6 cents to $2.63 a gallon. February natural gas rose 3 cents to $4.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $9.90 to $1,841.70 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 52 cents to $23.80 an ounce and March copper fell 11 cents to $4.41 a pound.
The dollar rose to 113.79 Japanese yen from 113.68 yen. The euro fell to $1.1322 from $1.1342.
