Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.76 to $85.14 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 49 cents to $87.89. a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 2 cents to $2.44 a gallon. February heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.69 a gallon. February natural gas rose 20 cents to $4 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $10.80 to $1,831.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 40 cents to $24.32 an ounce and March copper fell 6 cents to $4.52 a pound.

The dollar fell to 113.68 Japanese yen from 114.18 yen. The euro rose to $1.1342 from $1.1315.