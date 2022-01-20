Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 6 cents to $86.90 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 6 cents to $88.38. a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery was unchanged at $2.46 a gallon. February heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.67 a gallon. February natural gas fell 23 cents to $3.80 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery fell 60 cents to $1,842.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 49 cents to $24.72 an ounce and March copper rose 11 cents to $4.58 a pound.
The dollar fell to 114.18 Japanese yen from 114.25 yen. The euro fell to $1.1315 from $1.1351.
