Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.53 to $86.96 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose 93 cents to $88.44. a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 3 cents to $2.46 a gallon. February heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.69 a gallon. February natural gas fell 25 cents to $4.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $30.80 to $1,843.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 74 cents to $24.23 an ounce and March copper rose 9 cents to $4.47 a pound.
The dollar fell to 114.25 Japanese yen from 114.61 yen. The euro rose to $1.1351 from $1.1329.
World
Three of Tonga's smaller islands badly damaged by tsunami
Three of Tonga's smaller islands suffered serious damage from tsunami waves, officials and the Red Cross said Wednesday, as a wider picture begins to emerge of the destruction caused by the eruption of an undersea volcano near the Pacific archipelago nation.
Nation
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Business
Libya aims to maintain oil output after elections delay
The head of Libya's national oil company said on Wednesday that his country is targeting an output of 1.2 million barrels of oil a day in 2022.
Business
Airlines cancel some flights after reduced 5G rollout in US
Some flights to and from the U.S. were canceled on Wednesday even after AT&T and Verizon scaled back the rollout of high-speed wireless service that could interfere with aircraft technology that measures altitude.