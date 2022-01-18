Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.61 to $85.43 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.03 to $87.51. a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 1 cent to $2.43 a gallon. February heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.67 a gallon. February natural gas rose 2 cents to $4.28 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery fell $4.10 to $1,812.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 57 cents to $23.49 an ounce and March copper fell 4 cents to $4.38 a pound.
The dollar rose to 114.61 Japanese yen from 114.59 yen. The euro fell to $1.1329 from $1.1405.
