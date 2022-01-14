Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.70 to $83.82 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.59 to $86.06. a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 4 cents to $2.42 a gallon. February heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.63 a gallon. February natural gas fell 1 cent to $4.26 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery fell $4.90 to $1,816.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 24 cents to $22.92 an ounce and March copper fell 13 cents to $4.42 a pound.
The dollar rose to 114.15 Japanese yen from 114.08 yen. The euro fell to $1.1416 from $1.1461.
