Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 52 cents to $82.12 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 20 cents to $84.47 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 1 cent to $2.38 a gallon. February heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.61 a gallon. February natural gas fell 59 cents to $4.27 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery fell $5.90 to $1,821.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 5 cents to $23.16 an ounce and March copper fell 3 cents to $4.55 a pound.
The dollar fell to 114.08 Japanese yen from 114.40 yen. The euro rose to $1.1461 from $1.1450.
