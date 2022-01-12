Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.42 to $82.64 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose 95 cents to $84.67 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 3 cents to $2.39 a gallon. February heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.59 a gallon. February natural gas rose 61 cents to $4.86 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $8.80 to $1,827.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 40 cents to $23.21 an ounce and March copper rose 15 cents to $4.58 a pound.
The dollar fell to 114.40 Japanese yen from 115.37 yen. The euro rose to $1.1450 from $1.1366.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Coronavirus
Minneapolis, St. Paul to require vaccine proof for bars, eateries
The moves come as an increasing number of large, Democrat-led cities across the country are adopting similar rules.
South Metro
Proposed Mendota Heights apartment building prompts density debate
Plans for the 89-unit building are being reconsidered by the developer ahead of Feb. 2 meeting.
Politics
Biden pays silent tribute as Reid lies in state at Capitol
The late Sen. Harry Reid was remembered Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol as a "legendary leader," a hardscrabble Democrat who rose from poverty in a dusty Nevada mining town to deliver landmark legislation from the Senate's most powerful position.
Business
Chicago teachers accept COVID deal, keeping kids in school
Students in the nation's third-largest school district returned to classrooms Wednesday after Chicago Public Schools canceled five days of classes amid a standoff with the teachers' union over COVID-19 safety protocols.
Nation
Princess Cruise Lines pleads guilty to probation violation
Princess Cruises pleaded guilty Wednesday to violating its probation related to previous environmental crimes.