Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $2.99 to $81.22 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $2.85 to $83.72 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 8 cents to $2.36 a gallon. February heating oil rose 7 cents to $2.56 a gallon. February natural gas rose 17 cents to $4.25 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $19.70 to $1,818.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 35 cents to $22.81 an ounce and March copper rose 8 cents to $4.43 a pound.
The dollar rose to 115.37 Japanese yen from 115.22 yen. The euro rose to $1.1366 from $1.1324.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Big Lots, Aptiv fall; Illumina, Shake Shack rise
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Business
Stocks shake off an early loss, end higher as tech rebounds
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday as technology companies rebounded after an early loss. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%. The index is coming off five straight losses and hadn't closed higher since the very first trading day of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq rose 1.4%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.74%. Bond yields have risen sharply since the beginning of the year. Investors are anticipating that interest rates will rise in the coming months as the Federal Reserve shifts from stimulating the economy to fighting inflation.
Politics
Senate hearing on pandemic gets testy: 'What a moron'
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, angrily accused a senator Tuesday of making false accusations that are leading to threats against him -- all to raise political cash.
Local
Indigenous news outlets, nonprofits drive deeper coverage
Kiowa tribal member Tristan Ahtone remembers just getting started in journalism over a decade ago and pitching ideas on Indigenous topics. His bosses would say things like: "We ran a Native story earlier this year. Do we need another one?"
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $2.99 to $81.22 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $2.85 to $83.72 a barrel.