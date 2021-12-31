Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell $1.78 to $75.21 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery fell $1.75 to $77.78 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 7 cents to $2.23 a gallon. January heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.33 a gallon. February natural gas rose 17 cents to $3.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $14.50 to $1,828.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 29 cents to $23.35 an ounce and March copper rose 7 cents to $4.46 a pound.
The dollar rose to 115.09 Japanese yen from 115.07 yen. The euro rose to $1.1383 from $1.1326.
Business
Colorado fire victims begin new year surveying destruction
Hundreds of Colorado residents who had expected to ring in 2022 in their homes are instead starting off the new year trying to salvage what remains of them after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs.
World
NKorea's Kim vows to boost military, maintain virus curbs
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to further bolster his military capability, maintain draconian anti-virus measures and push hard to improve the economy during a speech at a key political conference this week, state media reported Saturday.
Nation
Alvin Bragg sworn in as Manhattan DA, taking over Trump case
Alvin Bragg has already notched one historic first, taking office Saturday as Manhattan's first Black district attorney. Now he's weighing another: whether to make Donald Trump the first former president ever charged with a crime.
Business
'So many memories': 500 homes destroyed in Colorado fire
One couple returned home Friday to find the mailbox about the only thing left standing. Charred cars and a burned trampoline lay outside smoldering houses. On some blocks, homes reduced to smoking ruins stood next to ones practically unscathed by the flames.
Agriculture
On Minnesota farms, winter doesn't always mean less work
For many farmers, the workflow may slow in winter, but the demands of running a small business seldom ease.