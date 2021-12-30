Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 43 cents to $76.99 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 9 cents to $79.32 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 3 cents to $2.30 a gallon. January heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.40 a gallon. February natural gas fell 46 cents to $3.56 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $9.30 to $1,814.10 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 21 cents to $23.06 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to $4.39 a pound.
The dollar rose to 115.07 Japanese yen from 114.97 yen. The euro fell to $1.1326 from $1.1344.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Teens arrested after clerk shot, wounded during robbery at Bryn Mawr neighborhood market
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Teens arrested after clerk shot, wounded during robbery at Bryn Mawr neighborhood market
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Even vaccinated travelers should avoid cruises, CDC says
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned people on Thursday not to go on cruises, regardless of their vaccination status, because of onboard outbreaks fueled by the omicron variant.
Business
Colorado governor slashes trucker's prison term to 10 years
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday shortened the prison sentence of a truck driver convicted in a deadly crash to 10 years, drastically reducing his original 110-year term that drew widespread outrage.
Business
Correction: California-Medicaid Overhaul story
In a story published December 29, 2021, about California's Medicaid overhaul, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Medicaid services will now for the first time formally include substance abuse treatment, including short-term residential treatment when needed. In fact, those services were already included.
Business
What's next for Ghislaine Maxwell after guilty verdict?
With Wednesday's guilty verdict in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, here's a look at what the once high-flying Jeffrey Epstein confidante was accused of and what's next for her:
Nation
Judge sides with law enforcement in pipeline protest suit
A federal judge has sided with local law enforcement in a case brought by Dakota Access Pipeline demonstrators alleging excessive use of force by police at a protest site in North Dakota in 2016.