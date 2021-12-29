Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 58 cents to $76.56 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 29 cents to $79.23 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $2.27 a gallon. January heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.38 a gallon. January natural gas fell 4 cents to $4.02 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery fell $5.10 to $1,805.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 26 cents to $22.86 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to $4.41 a pound.
The dollar rose to 114.97 Japanese yen from 114.83 yen. The euro rose to $1.1344 from $1.1302.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Nation
Decades of DOD efforts fail to stamp out bias, extremism
In February, with the images of the violent insurrection in Washington still fresh in the minds of Americans, newly confirmed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin took the unprecedented step of signing a memo directing commanding officers across the military to institute a one-day stand-down to address extremism within the nation's armed forces.
Business
Stocks meander higher, scoring another record for S&P 500
Wall Street ended another wobbly day mostly higher, enough for the S&P 500 to notch another record high. The benchmark index edged up 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.1%. Retailers and companies reliant on consumer spending were among the better performers coming off the Christmas holiday shopping season. With two trading days left in the year, the S&P 500 is headed for a gain of more than 27% for 2021, nearly as big as its gain in 2019. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.55%.
Business
More cruise ships under CDC investigation due to COVID cases
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating more cruise ships due to new cases of COVID-19 as the omicron variant drives extremely high infection levels in the industry hub of Florida.
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
Stocks ended another wobbly day mostly higher, enough for the S&P 500 to notch another record high.
Nation
US affirms new interpretation for high-level nuclear waste
The Biden administration has affirmed a Trump administration interpretation of high-level radioactive waste that is based on the waste's radioactivity rather than how it was produced.