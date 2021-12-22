Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.64 to $72.76 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $1.31 to $75.29 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $2.17 a gallon. January heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.31 a gallon. January natural gas rose 11 cents to $3.98 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $13.50 to $1,802.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 29 cents to $22.82 an ounce and March copper rose 4 cents to $4.39 a pound.

The dollar rose to 114.18 Japanese yen from 114.12 yen. The euro rose to $1.1331 from $1.1282.