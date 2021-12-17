Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $1.52 to $70.86 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $1.50 to $73.52 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 6 cents to $2.12 a gallon. January heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.22 a gallon. January natural gas fell 8 cents to $3.69 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $6.70 to $1,804.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 4 cents to $22.53 an ounce and March copper was unchanged at $4.30 a pound.
The dollar rose to 113.70 Japanese yen from 113.61 yen. The euro fell to $1.1251 from $1.1324.
