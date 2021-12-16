Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $1.51 to $72.38 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $1.14 to $75.02 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 5 cents to $2.18 a gallon. January heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.27 a gallon. January natural gas fell 3 cents to $3.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $33.70 to $1,798.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 94 cents to $22.49 an ounce and March copper rose 12 cents to $4.30 a pound.
The dollar fell to 113.61 Japanese yen from 114.03 yen. The euro rose to $1.1324 from $1.1270.
