Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 24 cents to $66.26 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 21 cents to $69.88 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 2 cents to $1.95 a gallon. January heating oil was flat at $2.10 a gallon. January natural gas rose 7 cents to $4.13 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $21.20 to $1,783.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 17 cents to $22.48 an ounce and March copper fell 3 cents to $4.27 a pound.
The dollar fell to 112.63 Japanese yen from 113.18 yen. The euro rose to $1.1312 from $1.1297.
Stocks slump after murky jobs report as markets swing
A week of volatile swings on Wall Street ended Friday with more losses for stocks, as a mixed batch of U.S. job market data triggered another bout of dizzying trading.
Time is no ally as Dems strain to finish Biden's $2T bill
If President Joe Biden's $2 trillion social and environment package was a Broadway show, its seven months on Congress' stage could qualify it as a hit. But lawmaking isn't show business, and many Democrats worry that with the curtain falling soon on 2021, time is not their friend.
Report on Seattle mayor's missing texts yet to materialize
A completed report on Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan's missing text messages from a period during last year's racial justice protests has yet to appear as Durkan prepares to leave office — and officials aren't saying when it will.
Nevada court sides with gunmakers in Las Vegas shooting suit
Nevada's Supreme Court ruled gun manufacturers cannot be held responsible for the deaths in the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip because a state law shields them from liability unless the weapon malfunctions.
Biden signs stopgap funding bill to keep government running
President Joe Biden on Friday signed into law the stopgap spending bill that will keep the federal government running through Feb. 18, after congressional leaders defused a partisan standoff over federal vaccine mandates.