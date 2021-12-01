Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 61 cents to $65.57 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for February delivery fell 36 cents to $68.87 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 3 cents to $1.95 a gallon. January heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.08 a gallon. January natural gas fell 31 cents to $4.26 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $7.80 to $1,784.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 48 cents to $22.34 an ounce and March copper fell 3 cents to $4.25 a pound.
The dollar fell to 112.79 Japanese yen from 113.12 yen. The euro fell to $1.1319 from $1.1322.
