Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $1.80 to $69.95 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for January delivery rose 72 cents to $73.44 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 5 cents to $2.08 a gallon. December heating oil rose 6 cents to $2.15 a gallon. January natural gas fell 60 cents to $4.85 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $3 to $1,782.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 31 cents to $22.80 an ounce and December copper rose 6 cents to $4.34 a pound.
The dollar rose to 113.73 Japanese yen from 113.19 yen. The euro fell to $1.1274 from $1.1319.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Nation
Chris Cuomo's off-air role: Brother Andrew's strategist, spy
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had a bigger role than previously known in advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the face of sexual harassment allegations that forced him from office, newly released transcripts and text messages show.
Business
Powell says COVID variant clouds inflation, economic outlook
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says that the appearance of a new COVID-19 variant could slow the economy and hiring, while also raising uncertainty about inflation.
Business
Vadnais Heights medtech firm adds German operation with latest acquisition
Lemon Medical in Hammelburg, Germany, is the third acquisition in three years for MGC Diagnostics.
Business
Stocks rise as Wall Street steadies following omicron slide
Wall Street steadied itself Monday after last week's stock market slide caused by the newest coronavirus variant, with investors now waiting for more clues about just how much damage it may do to the economy.
Business
Portugal probes local transmission of omicron at soccer team
Portuguese health authorities on Monday identified 13 cases of the omicron coronavirus variant among members of a professional soccer club and were investigating whether it was one of the first reported cases of local transmission of the virus outside of southern Africa.