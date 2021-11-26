Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $10.24 to $68.15 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $9.50 to $72.72 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 29 cents to $2.03 a gallon. December heating oil fell 29 cents to $2.09 a gallon. December natural gas rose 38 cents to $5.45 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $1.20 to $1,785.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 39 cents to $23.11 an ounce and December copper fell 18 cents to $4.28 a pound.
The dollar fell to 113.19 Japanese yen from 115.38 yen. The euro rose to $1.1319 from $1.1210.
