Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 11 cents to $78.39 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell 6 cents to $82.25 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 2 cents to $2.32 a gallon. December heating oil was unchanged at $2.38 a gallon. December natural gas rose 10 cents to $5.07 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose 50 cents to $1,784.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 6 cents to $23.50 an ounce and December copper rose 4 cents to $4.46 a pound.
The dollar rose to 115.48 Japanese yen from 115.07 yen. The euro fell to $1.1199 from $1.1251.
