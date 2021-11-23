Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $1.75 to $78.50 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for January delivery rose $2.61 to $82.31 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 8 cents to $2.34 a gallon. December heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.38 a gallon. December natural gas rose 18 cents to $4.97 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $22.50 to $1,783.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 86 cents to $23.44 an ounce and December copper rose 2 cents to $4.42 a pound.
The dollar rose to 115.07 Japanese yen from 114.96 yen. The euro rose to $1.1251 from $1.1231.
Business
Juul to pay $14.5 million to settle Arizona vaping lawsuit
E-cigarette giant Juul Labs will pay Arizona $14.5 million and vowed not to market to young people in the state to settle a consumer fraud lawsuit.
Sports
LPGA Tour seizing on more sponsor interest in women's sports
Ten years ago, the LPGA Tour had eight players earn at least $1 million in the season. One indication of how much has changed is Nasa Hataoka.
Business
DEP commissioner suspends permit for $1B transmission line
Maine's environmental commissioner suspended a permit Tuesday for a $1 billion electricity transmission line, delivering another blow to the project aimed at bringing Canadian hydropower to New England.
Business
Samsung says it will build $17B chip factory in Texas
Samsung said it plans to build a $17 billion semiconductor factory outside of Austin, Texas, amid a global shortage of chips used in phones, cars and other electronic devices.
Business
Liberal Oregon resists dropping controversial investments
Oregon residents are increasingly pushing for the state to divest from fossil fuel companies and other controversial investments, but the state treasury is resisting and putting the onus on the Legislature.