Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 65 cents to $76.75 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for January delivery rose 81 cents to $79.70 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 5 cents to $2.26 a gallon. December heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.33 a gallon. December natural gas fell 28 cents to $4.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $45.30 to $1,806.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 48 cents to $24.30 an ounce and December copper fell 1 cent to $4.40 a pound.
The dollar rose to 114.96 Japanese yen from 113.94 yen. The euro rose to $1.1231 from $1.1288.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
World
Mexican president decrees automatic approval for projects
The administration of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador issued a broad decree Monday requiring all federal agencies to give automatic approval for any public works project the government deems to be "in the national interest" or to "involve national security."
Business
Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial
Elizabeth Holmes, the one-time medical entrepreneur now charged with building a fraudulent company based on promises of a revolutionary technology, returned to the witness stand Monday.
Business
Thailand's DTAC and True to merge, pursue tech businesses
Major Thai telecoms companies DTAC and True Corp. plan to merge to pursue opportunities in the tech sector, their parent companies said Monday.
World
Journalists released after arrest at B.C. pipeline dispute
A photojournalist and a documentary filmmaker have been released by a Canadian judge, three days after being arrested while covering police enforcement of an injunction against pipeline protests in northern British Columbia.
Nation
Drivers scramble as cash falls from armored truck on freeway
Drivers scrambled to grab cash Friday morning after bags of money fell out of an armored truck on a Southern California freeway, authorities said.