Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 65 cents to $79.01 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for January delivery rose 96 cents to $81.24 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 1 cent to $2.29 a gallon. December heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.38 a gallon. December natural gas rose 8 cents to $4.90 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $8.80 to $1,861.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 27 cents to $24.90 an ounce and December copper rose 3 cents to $4.30 a pound.
The dollar rose to 114.27 Japanese yen from 114.13 yen. The euro rose to $1.1370 from $1.1315.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Trucker shortage fuels enrollment surge at California school
On a recent afternoon, Tina Singh watched nearly a dozen students at a suburban Los Angeles truck-driving school backing up their practice vehicles into parking spaces. Many had never operated a manual transmission before.
Local
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:
Business
Stocks wobble as Wall Street heads for a mixed weekly finish
Stocks wobbled in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday and major indexes were on track for a mixed finish to a choppy week.
Business
Post's strong Fruity Pebbles results offest by soggy Malt O Meal sales
Supply chain issues dent profit for Lakeville-based Post Consumer Brands
Business
Two Democratic senators oppose Powell as Fed chair
Two Democratic senators said Friday that they oppose the nomination of Jerome Powell to a second term as chair of the Federal Reserve, saying Powell has been insufficiently committed to fighting climate change, an issue that the world's central banks are increasingly confronting.