Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $2.40 to $78.36 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $2.15 to $80.28 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 7 cents to $2.28 a gallon. December heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.36 a gallon. December natural gas fell 36 cents to $4.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $16.10 to $1,870.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 23 cents to $25.17 an ounce and December copper fell 8 cents to $4.27 a pound.
The dollar fell to 114.13 Japanese yen from 114.71 yen. The euro fell to $1.1315 from $1.1317.
