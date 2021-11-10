Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $2.81 to $81.34 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $2.14 to $82.64 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 8 cents to $2.30 a gallon. December heating oil fell 6 cents to $2.45 a gallon. December natural gas fell 10 cents to $4.88 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $17.50 to $1,848.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 45 cents to $24.77 an ounce and December copper fell 5 cents to $4.32 a pound.
The dollar rose to 113.84 Japanese yen from 112.84 yen. The euro fell to $1.1484 from $1.1594.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Nation
States challenge Biden's vaccine mandate for health workers
A coalition of 10 states sued the federal government on Wednesday to try to block a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers, marking a new front in the resistance by Republican-led states to the pandemic policies of President Joe Biden's administration.
Business
Electric truck maker Rivian zooms to $86B market value
Shares of Rivian Automotive jumped in their debut Wednesday, rising as much as 53% as investors look for the next big winner in the electric vehicle market.
Nation
After nixing diversity symbols, school district fires leader
A school board in Oregon that recently tried to ban teachers from displaying gay pride and Black Lives Matter symbols has abruptly fired the school superintendent, deeply upsetting board members who opposed the move.
Business
Beyond Meat Q3 sales fall short as US demand drops
Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat reported lower-than-expected sales in the third quarter due to a slump in U.S. demand.
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
An eye-opening report on inflation that was hotter than expected slammed into the bond market on Wednesday, sending yields jumping, and helping knock stocks lower.